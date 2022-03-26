Skip to main content

How to Watch LA Giltinis at Seattle Seawolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The defending Major League Rugby champions, the Giltinis, take on the Seawolves in Seattle on Saturday night.

With both teams coming off statement wins in their last matches, the Giltinis (3-3) travel to take on the SeaWolves (4-3) on Saturday night.

How to Watch the LA Giltinis at Seattle Seawolves Today:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream LA Giltinis at Seattle Seawolves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Seawolves are second in the west with 21 points, trailing only Austin (23 points). As for L.A., they’re in fourth place in the conference with 14 points on the season.

In its inaugural match against Dallas last week, Seattle took down the Jackals by a score of 34-12. An early try from scrumhalf JP Smith sparked Seattle to a three-try performance that also earned it a bonus point on the road.

As for the defending champs, L.A. bounced back from a loss with a 26-13 victory over the San Diego Legion to retain the Cali Cup. Prop Marco Fepulea'i’s second-half try gave the Giltinis a comfortable lead, as they cruised to victory.

Seattle will now look to take down the defending MLR champs and keep pace in the Western Conference on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
26
2022

LA Giltinis at Seattle Seawolves

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

