How to Watch Legion at Seawolves

The Legion visit the Seawolves in a new-look Western Conference playoff opener in Major League Rugby on Sunday.

When the dust settled on the Western Conference playoff picture in Major League Rugby, the top two finishers were disqualified from the postseason for rules violations. That left the next-best three teams in the playoffs. Sunday, the Seawolves host the Legion in the Western Eliminator. The winner goes to Houston next week.

How to Watch Major League Rugby Western Conference Eliminator, San Diego Legion at Seattle Seawolves Today:

Match Date: June 12, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

MLR disqualified both Austin and L.A. from the playoffs for violating league rules, throwing the Western Conference playoff picture into flux. Houston, which finished third, is now the top seed and earned a bye to the conference final next week. Seattle and San Diego went from eliminated to postseason qualifiers.

The Legion had a bye in round 18 last week and haven't played since losing at Austin 44-28 on May 28. The Seawolves went to Los Angeles and beat the Giltinis 35-27 to clinch a playoff berth after the Gilgronis had been disqualified. On Tuesday, MLR announced the disqualification of the Giltinis.

Seattle swept San Diego in two matches this season, picking up a 31-28 victory at the San Diego State University Sports Deck on Feb. 20 and completing the sweep with a 34-32 triumph at the Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Washington, on April 16.

The Seawolves missed the playoffs last year after winning the championship in the MLR's first two seasons, 2018 and 2019. The Legion are in the playoffs for the third time as well, losing in the semifinals in 2018 and the final in 2019, both to Seattle.

