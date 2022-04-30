How to Watch Legion at Jackals

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego Legion at Dallas Jackals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Jackals look for their first win of the season against the Legion on Saturday.

With the Jackals still searching for their first win of the 2022 season, Dallas will host the Legion at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington for a Western Conference matchup on Saturday.

How to Watch San Diego Legion at Dallas Jackals Today

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

Live stream San Diego Legion at Dallas Jackals on fuboTV:

As the Jackals look to rebuild their squad in an 0-11 start to the season, Dallas made another move by adding scrumhalf Kurt Werner to the team in a trade with Seattle. The trade for Werner was the second trade the team has made since April, with Asa Carter and Campbell Robinson joining the club from Austin as well.

However, the moves have yet to translate on the pitch, with the Jackals falling to Old Glory DC in blowout fashion by a final score of 50-10 in their last match. Dallas has now surrendered 50-plus points in back-to-back matches, being outscored 107-13 in their last two games.

As for San Diego, the Legion lost a tight battle to Rugby ATL in SDSU Sports Park last week by a final score of 30-17. The Legion currently sit in fifth in the
Western Conference standings with 28 points this season.

The Jackals hope to get their first win of the season 2022 MLR campaign on Saturday when they host the Legion at Choctaw Stadium.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

San Diego Legion at Dallas Jackals

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)
Time
8
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
