How to Watch San Diego Legion at NOLA Gold: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Legion need a win to secure their spot in the Major League Rugby playoffs as they face NOLA Gold on Saturday.

After both sides secured wins in their last matches, the Legion head east for a round-16 matchup with the NOLA Gold at The Gold Mine in New Orleans on Saturday night.

How to Watch NOLA Gold at San Diego Legion Today

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream NOLA Gold at San Diego Legion on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Legion currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference with two weeks remaining in the regular season but are only one point ahead of Seattle for the final playoff spot. New Orleans, on the other hand, is eliminated from playoff contention in the East.

San Diego got a critical win in its last match against the current No. 2 seed in the West, taking down the Giltinis in a 31-27 upset victory. Joe Pietersen, Ma’a Nonu and Matias Freyre led the way for the Legion by each scoring tries in the match. San Diego led the Giltinis for all but six minutes to earn a well-deserved victory.

As for the NOLA Gold, they took down Old Glory DC by a final score of 50-21 in their last match in round 15. NOLA is out of playoff contention but was a difficult knockout for Rugby New York two weeks ago as well.

San Diego will look to secure its spot in the MLR playoffs when it takes on the NOLA Gold this Saturday.

