How to Watch Legion at Seawolves

The Seawolves look to stay alive in the Western Conference playoff race as they take on the Legion on Saturday.

With the Legion and Seawolves close together in the Western Conference standings, San Diego will travel to Starfire Sports Complex to take on Seattle on Saturday night.

How to Watch San Diego Legion at Seattle Seawolves Today

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream San Diego Legion at Seattle Seawolves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Currently, the Legion is hanging on to the No. 3 seed in the West with 26 points this season. However, not far behind is Seattle, who is in fifth place with 22 points.

Despite a trio of tries from three different Seawolves, it wasn’t enough to take down the MLR-leading Free Jacks in New England in Seattle’s last match. The Free Jacks narrowly escaped with a 24-22 victory but the Seawolves did pick up a losing bonus point.

As for the Legion, Joe Pietersen’s 11 points weren’t enough against the Western Conference leaders in the Austin Gilgronis in their matchup over the weekend. The Gilgronis pulled away in the second half to win by a final score of 35-21.

Saturday night’s matchup against the Legion in San Diego will be critical for the Seawolves to remain in the playoff hunt.

Regional restrictions may apply