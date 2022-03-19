The Austin Gilgronis looks to bounce back from their first loss of the season against the New England Free Jacks on Saturday.

Coming off a win in their home opener, the Free Jacks (4-1) travel to take on the Gilgronis (5-1), who are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season on Saturday.

Austin lost its first match of the season against Rugby ATL in its last game by a score of 29-14. Rugby ATL’s Martini Talapusi exploded for 19 points in the match to hand Austin their first defeat of the year.

How to Watch New England Free Jacks at Austin Gilgronis Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream the New England Free Jacks at Austin Gilgronis game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As for the Free Jacks, Slade Mcdowell scored 10 points and Beaudein Waaka added six to lead New England to a 21-15 win over the Arrows in their home-opener in Quincy last week.

The Free Jacks are now tied for second in the eastern conference standings with Rugby New York, while the Gilgronis lead the Western Conference with 23 points on the season and an impressive plus-100 scoring differential.

New England looks to take down the top seed in the western conference in Austin on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply