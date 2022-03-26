Skip to main content

How to Watch New England Free Jacks at Rugby ATL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the top teams in the eastern conference meet in Atlanta on Saturday.

Fresh off wins over Austin and Old Glory DC, the New England Free Jacks (5-1) travel to take on Rugby ATL (5-1) in a match between two of the top teams in the east on Saturday.

Atlanta has a two-point lead in the standings over the Free Jacks, and New England could take over the top spot in the eastern conference with a win on the road this week.

How to Watch the New England Free Jacks at Rugby ATL Today:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream New England Free Jacks at Rugby ATL on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their win over Austin, the Free Jacks put on a clinic in the second half to come from behind to get the victory, and the much-needed four points. New England had three players score tries with Paula Balekana, Dougie Fife, and Zachary Bastres pacing the Free Jacks to a 25-17 victory.

As for Rugby ATL, they took down Old Glory DC by a score of 27-13 at Segra Field in Leesburg, and have now won three matches in a row.

With first place in the eastern conference on the line, Rugby ATL looks to stay atop the standing when they host New England on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
26
2022

New England Free Jacks at Rugby ATL

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Time
3
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after assisting on a goal scored by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Golden Knights

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 24, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier (45) controls the puck ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 24, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates after a goal past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17932137
Lacrosse

How to Watch Bellarmine at North Carolina in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
USATSI_17925547
College Baseball

How to Watch Arkansas at Missouri in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17967833
College Basketball

How to Watch Division II National Championship: Northwest Missouri State vs. Augusta

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
RUGBY
College Rugby

How to Watch St. Mary's at California in College Rugby

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch NOLA Gold at Old Glory DC

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch New England Free Jacks at Rugby ATL

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy