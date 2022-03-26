How to Watch New England Free Jacks at Rugby ATL

Two of the top teams in the eastern conference meet in Atlanta on Saturday.

Fresh off wins over Austin and Old Glory DC, the New England Free Jacks (5-1) travel to take on Rugby ATL (5-1) in a match between two of the top teams in the east on Saturday.

Atlanta has a two-point lead in the standings over the Free Jacks, and New England could take over the top spot in the eastern conference with a win on the road this week.

How to Watch the New England Free Jacks at Rugby ATL Today:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream New England Free Jacks at Rugby ATL on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their win over Austin, the Free Jacks put on a clinic in the second half to come from behind to get the victory, and the much-needed four points. New England had three players score tries with Paula Balekana, Dougie Fife, and Zachary Bastres pacing the Free Jacks to a 25-17 victory.

As for Rugby ATL, they took down Old Glory DC by a score of 27-13 at Segra Field in Leesburg, and have now won three matches in a row.

With first place in the eastern conference on the line, Rugby ATL looks to stay atop the standing when they host New England on Saturday.

