How to Watch NOLA Gold at New England Free Jacks Major League Rugby

How to Watch Major League Rugby, NOLA Gold at New England Free Jacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Eastern Conference-leading Free Jacks look for a second win this season over the Gold, this time at home.

The Free Jacks (6-1) look for their fifth straight win when they return to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Saturday to host the Gold (3-4).

How to Watch NOLA Gold at New England Free Jacks Today:

Match Date: April 2, 2022

Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream the NOLA Gold at New England Free Jacks match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New England is coming off a 41-27 Round 8 road win over Rugby ATL on March 26. Mitchell Wilson led the charge with 15 points and five different Jacks scored tries. Besides Wilson, who also had two goal kicks, Le Roux Malan, Wayne van der Bank, Harry Barlow and Mills Sanerivi got the ball across the goal line.

NOLA also won on the road in Round 8 last week, beating Old Glory DC, 31-22. Patrick O'Toole scored two tries for the Gold. Tesimoni Tonga'uiha, Dino Waldren and Harley Wheeler had the others.

New England visited NOLA at The Gold Mine in New Orleans on Feb. 5 for the season opener and came away with a 24-13 victory. Beaudein Waaka scored 14 points for the Free Jacks, whose lone loss came in Round 4 against the LA Giltinis on Feb. 27.

