How to Watch NOLA Gold at Old Glory DC

Old Glory DC searches for their first win of the season against NOLA.

After both sides lost their previous matches to Rugby New York and Rugby ATL, Old Glory DC (0-6) looks to get its first win of the season when it hosts the NOLA Gold (2-4) on Saturday.

How to Watch the NOLA Gold at Old Glory DC Today:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream NOLA Gold at Old Glory DC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The series between the two teams has always brought competitive clashes, with a 1-1-1 record between the two sides. NOLA is currently 2-0 on the road and has played their best away from New Orleans this season.

Old Glory has done some soul-searching after last week’s disappointing loss to Rugby ATL, 27-13, and the OGDC coaching staff has hinted at lineup changes for Saturday's match against NOLA.

Despite five points each from Devin Short and Nick Feakes, NOLA lost 30-19 to Rugby New York in their last match. New York was paced by a game-high 15 points from Kalolo Tuiloma and had four different players score tries in the win.

With an outside chance at the postseason, the NOLA Gold look to stay hot on the road while Old Glory DC tries to avoid going winless this season.

Regional restrictions may apply