Skip to main content

How to Watch NOLA Gold at New England Free Jacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Free Jacks look to bounce back after they saw their 10-game winning streak snapped when they take on NOLA Gold on Sunday.

With the top seed in the Eastern Conference already secured, the Free Jacks look to keep their dominant run through the regular season going when they host the NOLA Gold on Sunday.

How to Watch NOLA Gold at New England Free Jacks Today

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream NOLA Gold at New England Free Jacks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

New England has already clinched a playoff berth in the East with two weeks remaining in the regular season. The Free Jacks lead Major League Rugby with 56 points this season and a league-high 12 wins so far in 2022.

Although the Free Jacks are playoff-bound, the Arrows snapped their 10-game winning streak in an upset at York Lions Stadium last week. Toronto stunned New England in a 33-18 victory, coming from behind thanks to four tries in the match to upset the Free Jacks.

As for the NOLA Gold, New Orleans is eliminated from playoff contention this season, falling to Western Conference powerhouse San Diego by a final score of 42-12 in its last match.

With the playoffs only two weeks away, the Free Jacks look to get back in form when they host the NOLA Gold at Veterans Stadium in Quincy on Sunday night.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
29
2022

NOLA Gold at New England Free Jacks

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0041118388h
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Finals

By Kristofer Habbas53 seconds ago
imago1004763631h (1)
Major League Rugby

How to Watch NOLA Gold at Free Jacks

By Evan Lazar53 seconds ago
imago1011960713h
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Storm

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
USATSI_18311757
College Baseball

How to Watch the Big 12 Baseball Tournament: Texas vs. Oklahoma

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
USATSI_18381715
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Coca-Cola 600

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
USATSI_18356336
MLS

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Rutgers Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament Championship Game

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Wales Soccer
UEFA Nations League

2022-23 UEFA Nations League Preview: Five Under the Radar Teams to Watch

By Justin Carter2 hours ago
May 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham (left) runs off the field with left fielder Jurickson Profar (center) and right fielder Wil Myers (right) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy