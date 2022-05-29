How to Watch NOLA Gold at Free Jacks

The Free Jacks look to bounce back after they saw their 10-game winning streak snapped when they take on NOLA Gold on Sunday.

With the top seed in the Eastern Conference already secured, the Free Jacks look to keep their dominant run through the regular season going when they host the NOLA Gold on Sunday.

How to Watch NOLA Gold at New England Free Jacks Today

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream NOLA Gold at New England Free Jacks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

New England has already clinched a playoff berth in the East with two weeks remaining in the regular season. The Free Jacks lead Major League Rugby with 56 points this season and a league-high 12 wins so far in 2022.

Although the Free Jacks are playoff-bound, the Arrows snapped their 10-game winning streak in an upset at York Lions Stadium last week. Toronto stunned New England in a 33-18 victory, coming from behind thanks to four tries in the match to upset the Free Jacks.

As for the NOLA Gold, New Orleans is eliminated from playoff contention this season, falling to Western Conference powerhouse San Diego by a final score of 42-12 in its last match.

With the playoffs only two weeks away, the Free Jacks look to get back in form when they host the NOLA Gold at Veterans Stadium in Quincy on Sunday night.

Regional restrictions may apply