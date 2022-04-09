The Arrows host their second match in a row after 30 straight away from home on Saturday when they take on Old Glory DC.

After losing the first match of the Nate Osborne era, Old Glory DC looks to get their interim head coach his first win when they travel north of the border to take on the Toronto Arrows on Saturday.

As the first and only head coach in the history of Old Glory DC, Andrew Douglas and the club announced he was departing from the organization at the end of March. Old Glory started the season 0-7 and in last place in the MLR standings, which contributed to the decision.

How to Watch Old Glory DC at Toronto Arrows Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Osborne was named the interim head coach days later and lost his first match at the helm to Rugby New York by a final score of 35-31. Old Glory’s Junior Tafeaga Sa’u led all scorers with 10 points in the loss.

As for Toronto, it sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 20 points this season. Although the Arrows lost their last match to Rugby ATL, they were able to secure a bonus point in the 20-14 loss. It was Toronto’s first home game in 30 consecutive matches due to COVID-19.

