Arrows and DC close out the Major League Rugby regular season on Sunday

Two clubs headed in opposite directions close out their Major League Rugby seasons at York Lions Stadium in Toronto when the Arrows (8-7) host Old Glory DC (2-13) on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch Old Glory DC at Toronto Arrows in Major League Rugby Today:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

While Toronto fell short of the playoffs, the Arrows improved on last season's 5-11 record and will finish better than .500 with a win on Sunday.

Old Glory DC, in its second full season, took a step backward from last year's 6-9-1 campaign. Only the expansion Jackals will finish with a worse record.

Toronto comes in off a 34-23 road loss to Rugby ATL on May 28. John Sheridan and Ross Braude had tries for the Arrows and Sam Malcolm kicked a pair of conversions.

DC lost its home finale last Sunday to Rugby New York, dropping a 59-49 decision. Old Glory did pick up the bonus point for scoring at least four tries, finishing with six. William Talataina scored two of those while Rohan Saifoloi had a try and kicked six conversions.

