Two clubs headed in opposite directions close out their Major League Rugby seasons at York Lions Stadium in Toronto when the Arrows (8-7) host Old Glory DC (2-13) on Sunday afternoon.
How to Watch Old Glory DC at Toronto Arrows in Major League Rugby Today:
Match Date: June 5, 2022
Match Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Washington
While Toronto fell short of the playoffs, the Arrows improved on last season's 5-11 record and will finish better than .500 with a win on Sunday.
Old Glory DC, in its second full season, took a step backward from last year's 6-9-1 campaign. Only the expansion Jackals will finish with a worse record.
Toronto comes in off a 34-23 road loss to Rugby ATL on May 28. John Sheridan and Ross Braude had tries for the Arrows and Sam Malcolm kicked a pair of conversions.
DC lost its home finale last Sunday to Rugby New York, dropping a 59-49 decision. Old Glory did pick up the bonus point for scoring at least four tries, finishing with six. William Talataina scored two of those while Rohan Saifoloi had a try and kicked six conversions.
