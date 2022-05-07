How to Watch Old Glory DC at Free Jacks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Old Glory DC at New England Free Jacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Free Jacks look to run away with the Eastern Conference title when they take on Old Glory DC on Saturday in Major League Rugby action.

In a matchup between two sides moving in opposite directions, the Free Jacks host Old Glory DC at Veterans Memorial Stadium for a Saturday night clash in Quincy.

How to Watch Old Glory DC at New England Free Jacks Today

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream Old Glory DC at New England Free Jacks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Free Jacks currently lead the Eastern Conference and are tied for the most points in Major League Rugby with 47 this season, sporting a 10-1 record heading into Saturday’s game.

In their 33-17 victory over the Warriors in their last match, the Free Jacks were led by two tries from Pieter Jansen, who scored a game-high 10 points in the win. Along with Jansen, New England’s Beaudein Waaka contributed eight points.

As for Old Glory DC, they sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 15 points this season. Although it has struggled this season, DC is riding a two-game winning streak with victories over the Warriors and a lopsided win against the Jackals in its last match.

The Free Jacks look to continue their dominant season when they take on Old Glory DC on Saturday.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Old Glory DC at Free Jacks

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
