How to Watch Rugby ATL at Old Glory DC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rugby ATL looks to stay atop the eastern conference standings in DC when they take on Old Glory DC on Sunday.

The current leader in the Eastern Conference standings, Rugby ATL (4-1), travels to the nation's capital to take on the winless Old Glory DC (0-5) on Sunday night at Segra Field.

How to Watch Rugby ATL at Old Glory DC Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Rugby ATL at Old Glory DC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their most recent action, Rugby ATL knocked off the Austin Gilgronis by a score of 29-14 behind an excellent 19-point performance from Martini Talapusi. Along with Talapusi, Matthew Heaton and Marko Janse v Rensburg added five points, with all three scoring tries in the win.

As for Old Glory DC, they’re winless on the season and haven’t registered a single point in the MLR standings. In their last game action, the San Diego Legion took down Old Glory by a score of 24-12, despite tries from Renata Roberts Te-nana and Williams Talataina in the loss.

The competition won’t get any easier for Old Glory DC as they search for their first win of the 2022 campaign, as they host the second-best squad in MLR when Rugy ATL comes to town.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Rugby ATL at Old Glory DC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
