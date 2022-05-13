How to Watch Major League Rugby: Rugby ATL at New England Free Jacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rugby ATL is looking to get back on track on Friday when they take on the Free Jacks while looking to snap a two-match losing streak.
How to Watch Major League Rugby: Rugby ATL at New England Free Jacks Today:
Match Date: May 13, 2022
Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Boston
Rugby ATL had their three-match winning streak snapped on April 30 when Giltinis beat them 31-19. They would also lose the next match 44-26 to the Warriors on May 7.
Rugby ATL is now 8-4 and tied with Rugby New York for second place in the Eastern Conference.
The two teams are three matches back of the first-place Free Jacks, but Rugby ATL can close the gap with a win on Friday.
The Free Jacks, though, will be looking to beat Rugby ATL for a second time this year. They easily won the first match 41-27.
The win was part of a current nine-match winning streak and has them sitting with the best record in the league at 11-1.
Friday, they will look to stay hot and get yet another win as they try and stay at the top of the Eastern Conference and the league.
