Skip to main content

How to Watch Major League Rugby: Rugby ATL at New England Free Jacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rugby ATL will look to snap a two-match losing streak on Friday when it takes on the first-place Free Jacks.

Rugby ATL is looking to get back on track on Friday when they take on the Free Jacks while looking to snap a two-match losing streak.

How to Watch Major League Rugby: Rugby ATL at New England Free Jacks Today:

Match Date: May 13, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream the Major League Rugby: Rugby ATL at New England Free Jacks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rugby ATL had their three-match winning streak snapped on April 30 when Giltinis beat them 31-19. They would also lose the next match 44-26 to the Warriors on May 7.

Rugby ATL is now 8-4 and tied with Rugby New York for second place in the Eastern Conference.

The two teams are three matches back of the first-place Free Jacks, but Rugby ATL can close the gap with a win on Friday.

The Free Jacks, though, will be looking to beat Rugby ATL for a second time this year. They easily won the first match 41-27.

The win was part of a current nine-match winning streak and has them sitting with the best record in the league at 11-1.

Friday, they will look to stay hot and get yet another win as they try and stay at the top of the Eastern Conference and the league.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Major League Rugby: Rugby ATL at New England Free Jacks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18248757
NBA

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 6

By Matthew Beighle14 seconds ago
May 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Mets

By Matthew Beighle14 seconds ago
USATSI_18254568
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Nationals

By Matthew Beighle14 seconds ago
Natasha Cloud Washington Mystics
WNBA

How to Watch Wings at Mystics

By Kristofer Habbas14 seconds ago
imago1004763794h
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Major League Rugby: Rugby ATL at New England Free Jacks

By Adam Childs14 seconds ago
UCONN BASEBALL
College Baseball

Xavier vs. UConn stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth14 seconds ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Nebraska at Illinois in College Baseball

By Alex Barth15 seconds ago
May 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (left) celebrates with center fielder TJ Friedl (29) and right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (left) celebrates with center fielder TJ Friedl (29) and right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy