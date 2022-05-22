Skip to main content

How to Watch Rugby ATL at Rugby United New York: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Eastern Conference playoff teams meet at JFK Stadium on Sunday when Rugby ATL meets Rugby United New York.

In a battle between rivals in the Eastern Conference with two weeks remaining in the regular season, Rugby ATL heads to JFK Stadium to take on Rugby New York on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch Rugby ATL at Rugby United New York Today

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Rugby ATL at Rugby United New York on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

New York and Atlanta are separated by five points in the Eastern Conference standings, with New York sitting in second place with 47 points this season. Atlanta, on the other hand, is in third place with 42 points and two weeks to go in the 2022 season.

Rugby New York extended their winning streak to three games by winning a back-and-forth battle with the Seawolves last week. After scoring 10 unanswered points to open the game, New York held on to a 30-22 victory over the two-time MLR champions.

As for Atlanta, it gave the top-seeded Free Jacks all they could handle in a defensive battle in its round-15 matchup. The Free Jacks eventually won the match by a final score of 15-10, but Atlanta stayed with the Eastern Conference powerhouse.

In a highly-anticipated matchup among the Eastern Conference elite, Rugby ATL visits Rugby New York on Sunday afternoon in Hoboken.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Rugby ATL at Rugby United New York

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
