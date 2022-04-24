Skip to main content

How to Watch Rugby ATL at San Diego Legion in Major League Rugby: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rugby ATL and Legion, both teams in the playoff hunt, collide on Sunday in San Diego in this Major League Rugby matchup.

Rugby ATL (7-2) faces the Legion (5-5) with a two-match winning streak and coming off a Round 11 bye, while San Diego will try to stop a two-match skid at the SDSU Sports Deck on Sunday evening.

How to Watch Rugby ATL at San Diego Legion in Major League Rugby Today:

Match Date: April 24, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

Live stream the Rugby ATL at San Diego Legion match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Diego lost at Seattle on April 16, picking up two points in the standings with the 34-32 loss and by scoring more than four tries. Tomas Aoake tapped the line twice, while Nathanial Sylvia, Peter Malcolm and Christopher Turori also recorded tries. 

Rugby ATL last played on April 9, when they went to New Orleans and got a 34-17 win over NOLA Gold. Five players scored tries in the victory, the club's second straight after a 41-27 loss at home to New England on March 26. They trail the Free Jacks by two points in the Eastern Conference standings.

Last season, Rugby ATL reached the Major League Rugby Final before losing to LA 31-17. This is the club's third season in MLR after playing an exhibition schedule as 404 Rugby in 2019. In 2021, ATL defeated the Legion 41-22 on April 3.

Regional restrictions may apply.

