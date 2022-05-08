Skip to main content

How to Watch Rugby ATL vs. Utah Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rugby ATL will take on the Utah Warriors in a race for the playoffs.

With Atlanta looking to secure the No. 2 seed in the eastern conference, Rugby ATL will travel to take on a struggling Utah Warriors side at Zions Bank Stadium on Sunday night.

Rugby ATL currently holds the No. 2 seed in the East with 40 points and an 8-3 record on the season. However, Rugby New York is only three points behind Atlanta in the standings.

How to Watch Rugby ATL at Utah Warriors Today

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time 2 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream Rugby ATL at Utah Warriors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

After falling to the top seed in the West at home last week, Atlanta is looking for a bounce-back win on Sunday against the Warriors. The LA Giltinis took care of business against Rugby ATL, earning a 31-19 victory at Silverbacks Park. Three players from Rugby ATL scored tries in the loss.

As for Utah, the Warriors continue to struggle this season with only 15 points and two wins. The Warriors recently fell to the top-seeded Free Jacks by a final score of 33-17 last week.

Rugby ATL needs a win to hold serve in the eastern conference when it faces Utah on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Rugby ATL at Utah Warriors

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

Rugby ATL vs. Utah Warriors stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazarjust now
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Michael Gligic (right) and Ryan Armour (left) line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Armour at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Paul Barjon at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Stewart Cink plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Stewart Cink at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joel Dahmen looks down the ninth fairway during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joel Dahmen at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Luke Donald takes a tee shot from the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Luke Donald at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 14, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Dylan Frittelli walks across the fairway bridge on 7 during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Dylan Frittelli at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Russell Henley tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Russell Henley at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Ben Kohles plays his shot on the seventeenth hole during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ben Kohles at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy