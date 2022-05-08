Rugby ATL vs. Utah Warriors stream: Watch online, TV channel

Rugby ATL will take on the Utah Warriors in a race for the playoffs.

With Atlanta looking to secure the No. 2 seed in the eastern conference, Rugby ATL will travel to take on a struggling Utah Warriors side at Zions Bank Stadium on Sunday night.

Rugby ATL currently holds the No. 2 seed in the East with 40 points and an 8-3 record on the season. However, Rugby New York is only three points behind Atlanta in the standings.

How to Watch Rugby ATL at Utah Warriors Today

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time 2 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream Rugby ATL at Utah Warriors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

After falling to the top seed in the West at home last week, Atlanta is looking for a bounce-back win on Sunday against the Warriors. The LA Giltinis took care of business against Rugby ATL, earning a 31-19 victory at Silverbacks Park. Three players from Rugby ATL scored tries in the loss.

As for Utah, the Warriors continue to struggle this season with only 15 points and two wins. The Warriors recently fell to the top-seeded Free Jacks by a final score of 33-17 last week.

Rugby ATL needs a win to hold serve in the eastern conference when it faces Utah on Sunday.

