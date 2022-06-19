The Major League Rugby Eastern Conference finals feature Rugby New York and the New England Free Jacks today.

The Eastern Conference finals will determine the other half of the Major League Rugby Championship match today. Over in the Western Conference finals, the Seawolves took care of business against the SaberCats, setting up a battle between either Rugby New York or the Free Jacks. Everything is on the line today as the best club all season, New England, has the opportunity to advance to the championship match.

How to Watch Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England Free Jacks today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England Free Jacks online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Rugby New York was able to advance in the playoff eliminator over Rugby ATL to advance to this match in a 26-19 win:

All season New England has been the best club in not only the Eastern Conference but all of Major League Rugby. They finished 13-3 with the best record overall and 62 points from those wins, also the most overall.

In their matches, New England averaged 28.4 points per game and gave up 20.5 points to their opponents for a +7.9 differential this season.

While they did not put up gaudy statistics this season, New England has consistently been the best overall club.

In their three matches this season, New England won 38-29 back in March and 29-26 in April, then lost 14-21 in their most recent match in June.

Two variables Rugby New York can look to for hope against the best team in Major League Rugby this season are that they beat them last time they were on the field together and that New England has lost two of their last three matches entering today.

Regional restrictions may apply.