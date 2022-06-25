Skip to main content

How to Watch Rugby New York vs. Seattle Seawolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Major League Rugby Championship features Rugby New York and the Seattle Seawolves today.

The culmination of the Major League Rugby season comes down to two final clubs, Rugby New York and the Seawolves. It has been a long, grueling season for both clubs as they face off in the championship match to determine the best in the world this season. This is the first championship game for Rugby New York and the third for Seattle, who won the first two championships for the league in 2018 and 2019 as they look to get back to the top of the mountain today.

How to Watch Championship: Rugby New York vs. Seattle Seawolves today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Watch Championship: Rugby New York vs. Seattle Seawolves online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Seattle crushed the SaberCats in the Western Conference Finals (46-27) to cruise to the finals today:

In the conference finals, both teams were impressive and showed why they were the best teams in their respective conferences.

Seattle routed their opponent with six players scoring and two in double figures. AJ Alatimu scored 14 points to lead the way with Duncan Matthews adding in 10 points to nearly outscore their opponents on their own.

On the other side, Rugby New York had five players score between four and five points to grind out a win, despite an epic performance from Beaudein Waaka on the other side going for 16 points to score every point for the Free Jacks.

During the regular season these two clubs only faced once, with Rugby New York winning 30-22 in a close, tough match.

In that match, Rugby New York had balanced scoring again and showed why their combination of strong team play, defense and balanced offense could be enough to guide them to their first championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.

