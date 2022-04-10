The defending champion Giltinis host United New York on Sunday at the LA Coliseum.

With both sides vying for the top seed in their respective conferences, the defending Major League Rugby champion LA Giltinis host Rugby United New York at the LA Coliseum on Sunday night.

The defending champs have 24 points on the season, which puts the team four points behind the first place Gilgronis in the Western Conference. In the Eastern Conference, United New York is three points behind top-seed New England with 30 points.

How to Watch Rugby United New York at LA Giltinis Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

The Giltinis ran in seven tries in an offensive explosion to crush the Dallas Jackals by a final score of 47-7 in their last match. It was LA’s third straight win, lifting it into a top three spot in the Western Conference standings.

As for New York, it took down Old Glory DC by a final score of 35-31 in its Round 9 match last week. New York had a balanced scoring effort led by Sam Windsor’s team-high nine points.

