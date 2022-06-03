Skip to main content

How to Watch Rugby United New York at New England Free Jacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

New York needs a win and an Atlanta loss to clinch home field in the first round as the Major League Rugby regular season draws to a close.

With both teams already punching their tickets to the postseason, the MLR-leading Free Jacks host third-seeded Rugby United New York in the final match of the regular season on Friday.

After defeating the NOLA Gold in their last match, the Free Jacks secured the top seed in the eastern conference playoffs with a Major League Rugby record 13 wins and 61 points this season. Rugby New York, on the other hand, is tied with Rugby ATL with 52 points, meaning a Rugby New York win and an Atlanta loss would give New York home-field advantage in the first round.

How to Watch New York at New England Today

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream New York at New England on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

New England steamrolled its way through the NOLA Gold in its Round 17 match, discarding New Orleans by a final score of 57-5. The win gave the Free Jacks home-field advantage throughout the eastern conference playoffs. New England will host the winner of Rugby New York versus Rugby ATL in the Eastern Conference Finals on June 19 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

As for Rugby New York, it clinched a playoff spot in a historic 59-49 win over Old Glory DC last Sunday. The match broke the record for the highest combined points scored in an MLR game.

With playoff seeding on the line for Rugby New York, the regular season wraps up with New England hosting New York at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Rugby United New York at New England Free Jacks

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 31, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts to hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Phillies

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
May 31, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is congratulated by catcher Daulton Varsho (12) after a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Atlanta Braves At Diamondbacks
MLB

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
imago1012368331h
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Rays

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18408934
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Mystics

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
UCLA Softball
2022 Women's College World Series

UCLA vs. Northwestern stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18095742
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Michigan vs Oregon

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

Virginia Tech vs. Wright State stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
RUGBY
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Rugby United New York at New England Free Jacks

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
May 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrate as they beat the Florida Panthers to advance to the eastern conference finals at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy