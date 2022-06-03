How to Watch Rugby United New York at New England Free Jacks

New York needs a win and an Atlanta loss to clinch home field in the first round as the Major League Rugby regular season draws to a close.

With both teams already punching their tickets to the postseason, the MLR-leading Free Jacks host third-seeded Rugby United New York in the final match of the regular season on Friday.

After defeating the NOLA Gold in their last match, the Free Jacks secured the top seed in the eastern conference playoffs with a Major League Rugby record 13 wins and 61 points this season. Rugby New York, on the other hand, is tied with Rugby ATL with 52 points, meaning a Rugby New York win and an Atlanta loss would give New York home-field advantage in the first round.

New England steamrolled its way through the NOLA Gold in its Round 17 match, discarding New Orleans by a final score of 57-5. The win gave the Free Jacks home-field advantage throughout the eastern conference playoffs. New England will host the winner of Rugby New York versus Rugby ATL in the Eastern Conference Finals on June 19 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

As for Rugby New York, it clinched a playoff spot in a historic 59-49 win over Old Glory DC last Sunday. The match broke the record for the highest combined points scored in an MLR game.

With playoff seeding on the line for Rugby New York, the regular season wraps up with New England hosting New York at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday.

