How to Watch Rugby United New York vs. Old Glory DC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rugby United New York tries to take back the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference against Old Glory DC on Sunday.

With Rugby United New York in a dead heat with Rugby ATL for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, New York hits the road to face Old Glory DC on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch Rugby New York vs. Old Glory DC Today

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Rugby New York vs. Old Glory DC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Currently, New York and Atlanta are tied with 47 points so far this season. With two weeks remaining in the regular season, RUNY closes things out against Old Glory DC and the top-seeded Free Jacks in the regular-season finale with playoff seeding coming down to the wire in the East.

In their last match, Rugby New York had a disappointing result when it fell to Rugby ATL in a pivotal match with major playoff implications by a final score of 38-3. The blowout loss saw New York fail to score a try in the match while Atlanta scored three tries to dominate the game.

As for Old Glory DC, it gave the playoff-bound SaberCats all it could handle in the highest-scoring match in MLS history last week. However, Houston eventually pulled away from DC to earn a 59-42 victory.

Old Glory DC looks to play spoiler when it hosts Rugby New York as the regular season winds down on Sunday afternoon.

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Rugby New York vs. Old Glory DC

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
