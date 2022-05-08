How to Watch SaberCats at Legion

Houston and San Diego battle with playoff seeding on the line in Sunday's matchup.

With both teams vying for playoff positioning in the Western Conference, the Houston SaberCats hit the road to take on the San Diego Legion at SDSU Sports Deck on Sunday night.

The Legion currently hold the No. 3 seed in the West with 33 points and an even 6-6 record. Houston, on the other hand, is only two points behind with 31 points this season.

How to Watch Houston SaberCats at San Diego Legion Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

In a 54-14 drubbing of the winless Dallas Jackals, San Diego scored six tries as a team, with Peter Malcolm leading the way with two tries. Malcolm finished the game with 10 points, while free kick taker Will Hooley put in 13 points for the Legion in a lopsided victory.

As for the SaberCats, Houston took down the Toronto Arrows by a final score of 29-17 in its Round 12 match. Leading the way for the SaberCats was a two-try performance by Louritz Van der Schyff, who also led the team with a game-high ten points.

