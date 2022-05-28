Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston SaberCats at Seattle Seawolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The SaberCats and Seawolves battle it out in a game with major playoff implications in Major League Rugby.

With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, the SaberCats and Seawolves square off in a pivotal Western Conference showdown with massive playoff implications in Seattle on Friday night.

How to Watch SaberCats at Seawolves Today

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream SaberCats at Seawolves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The only team in the West to clinch a playoff berth so far is top-seeded Austin, leaving four teams, including Houston and Seattle to battle it out. However, the Seawolves have an uphill battle to make the postseason. For Seattle to have a chance, it absolutely needs a win over Houston.

The SaberCats are coming off a 59-42 victory over Old Glory DC in the highest-scoring match in Major League Rugby history. Houston’s Dean Muir led all scorers with 20 points on four tries, with Houston pulling away thanks to two tries in the second half to earn a much-needed win.

As for the Seawolves, Seattle did its best to keep pace with East powerhouse Rugby New York in its last match. However, the Seawolves fell to New York in Hoboken by a final score of 30-22, despite tries from Dan Kriel and Martin Iosefo.

Houston and Seattle will both need victories to earn postseason berths in a very competitive Western Conference playoff race.

