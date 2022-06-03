SaberCats vs. Gilgronis stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston SaberCats vs. Austin Gilgronis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Austin can clinch a bye to the Western Conference Finals with a win and an LA loss.

In the final regular-season match of the year for two playoff-bound squads, the SaberCats host the Gilgronis at AVEVA Stadium in Houston on Friday night.

Austin clinched a home playoff match in the first round of the playoffs with a win last week but still has a chance to earn the top seed in the Western Conference, as the Gilgronis only trail the LA Giltinis by one point. On the other hand, Houston is locked into the No. 3 seed in the West.

How to Watch SaberCats vs. Gilgronis Today

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream SaberCats vs. Gilgronis on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The SaberCats clinched a position in the MLR playoffs for the first time in franchise history with a win over the Seattle Seawolves last Friday night. Houston scored four tries in the match and got points off a Rob Povey penalty kick to earn two bonus points to qualify for the postseason.

As for Austin, it defeated the San Diego Legion by a final score of 44-28 to remain No. 2 in the Western Conference. The AGs will at the very least host the first round of the MLR playoffs but can earn a first-round bye and host the Western Conference Final with a win and an LA loss.

In what’s likely a preview of a first-round playoff matchup, Houston hosts Austin in the regular-season finale on Friday night.

