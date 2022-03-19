Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Seawolves at Dallas Jackals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Jackals look for their first win of the season when they host the Seawolves.

The Seawolves (3-3) will travel to Texas for the second straight game in Week 7 to face the winless Jackals (0-6) for their inaugural matchup on Saturday night.

How to Watch Seattle Seawolves at Dallas Jackals Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream the Seattle Seawolves at Dallas Jackals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their last match, the Seawolves’ three-try performance wasn’t enough against the SaberCats, as missed opportunities allowed the SaberCats to claw back to a 21-19 win. Ross Neal, Martin Iosefo and scrumhalf-fly half option JP Smith scored tries for the Seawolves in the loss. Seattle did earn a bonus point for losing by seven points or fewer, helping it maintain its current position as the third seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Jackals, they are still searching for their first win of the season as top draft pick Eric Naposki continued a great start to his MLR career with another try in a loss to the NOLA Gold last weekend. The Jackals’ attempted comeback fell short, as NOLA won by a score of 32-26.

The Jackals will now look to get in the win column when they host Seattle on Saturday night.

