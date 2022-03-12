Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Seawolves at Houston SaberCats in Major League Rugby: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Seawolves and SaberCats are both looking to get back in the win column in this Major League Rugby matchup.

The Seattle Seawolves (3-2) go on the road to take on the Houston SaberCats (2-3) at AVEVA Stadium in Houston on Saturday night, with both teams coming off losses in their last matches.

How to Watch Seattle Seawolves at Houston SaberCats Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Live stream the Seattle Seawolves at Houston SaberCats game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their most recent action, the SaberCats fell to the defending Eastern Conference champion Rugby ATL by a score of 29-22 at Silverbacks Park in Atlanta. David Coetzer led the way for Houston with 12 points scored, while Dillon Smit and Nick Boyer each added tries as well.

As for the Seawolves, they fell in a close loss to the NOLA Gold by one point, 25-24, when NOLA made a goal-line stand late in the game to seal a win over Houston. AJ Alatimu led the way for Seattle with 14 points to go along with five points each from Riekert Hattingh and Ross Neal.

The Seawolves and SaberCats will look to get back in the win column in Houston on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply

