The Free Jacks lead Major League Rugby with 33 points this season and face the Seawolves on Saturday.

With the Seawolves coming off a bye week, Seattle hits the road to take on the first-place New England Free Jacks at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Quincy.

How to Watch Seattle Seawolves at New England Free Jacks Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

The Free Jacks currently lead Major League Rugby with 33 points on the season. In their last match, Beaudein Waaka led a balanced Free Jacks attack to a 33-29 victory over the NOLA Gold. Waaka finished the match with eight points, while five other Free Jacks tallied five points each.

Before their bye week in Round 9, the Seawolves fell to the Los Angeles Giltinis at Starfire Stadium in a clash of the only two MRL-Championship winning clubs in league history. Despite Seattle scoring twice in the second half, Los Angeles easily won the match by a final score of 31-12. Hooker James Malcolm and wing Lauina Futi both scored their first tries of the season late in the second half for Seattle.

The Seawolves will now look to rebound after a week off when they travel across the country to take on New England on Saturday.

