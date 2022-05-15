With Seattle and New York both clinging onto their respective seeds in their respective conferences, the Seawolves will travel to JFK Stadium to take on Rugby NY on Sunday in Hoboken.

Currently, the host side Rugby New York sits in second place in the Eastern Conference with 42 points this season, just one point ahead of Rugby ATL. In the West, the Seawolves are tied with Houston at 36 points for the third seed.

How to Watch Seattle Seawolves at Rugby United New York Today

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Seattle Seawolves at Rugby United New York on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In their last match, Rugby New York held off a second-half surge from New Orleans to earn a crucial win over the NOLA Gold by a final score of 36-28. New York kicked things off with a four-try first half, then held off NOLA in the second half to secure a much-needed win.

As for the Seawolves, Seattle made it look easy against the winless Dallas Jackals in a lopsided 74-7 victory in Round 14 at Starfire Stadium. The Seawolves took advantage of the matchup by earning some much-needed bonus points in a very crowded playoff race out west.

With both teams needing to keep pace in the playoff picture, Rugby New York hosts Seattle on Sunday afternoon in Hoboken.

