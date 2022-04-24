The Seawolves look for a second straight win as they visit the slumping Warriors in this Major League Rugby matchup.

The Seawolves (5-5) held off San Diego for a 34-32 victory at home last week to stop a two-game skid and now look to build momentum against the Warriors (2-7), who have lost four straight.

How to Watch Seattle Seawolves at Utah Warriors in Major League Rugby Today:

Match Date: April 23, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Seattle held off the Legion on April 16, picking up four points for the win plus the try bonus point after crossing the line four times. Martin Iosefo, JP Smith, Reikert Hattingh and Dan Kriel scored the tries, while AJ Alatimu was 4-of-4 on conversions and made two penalty goal kicks.

Calvin Whiting, not the regular kicker for Utah, missed a potential game-winning penalty kick in the 80th minute as the Warriors returned from a bye week with a 22-21 loss to Old Glory DC on April 15. Utah gets back Saia 'Uhila, who has been out since March 13 with an injury. The Warriors haven't won since he went down.

Seattle beat Utah at home in Round 2 on Feb. 10, 20-17, behind tries from Hattingh and Nakai Penny and looks to complete a season sweep. The Seawolves are a point behind San Diego for the third and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

