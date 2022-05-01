How to Watch Seawolves at Gilgronis

The Gilgronis lead Major League Rugby with 43 points this season and face the Seawolves on Sunday.

Two of the top teams in the Western Conference square off when top-seeded Austin hosts Seattle on Sunday with both teams riding multi-game win streaks.

The Gilgronis have won their last four matches, recording bonus points in each victory, and now lead all of Major League Rugby with 43 points this season. The Seawolves are also red hot, winning two in a row to climb into third in the West with 31 points.

How to Watch Seattle Seawolves at Austin Gilgronis Today

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream Seattle Seawolves at Austin Gilgronis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Austin won its fourth consecutive match and third straight road contest with a 32-10 victory over New Orleans in its last contest. Hugh Roach led Austin with five points and another try, while Willi Magie was the overall points leader with 10 points in the win.

As for the Seawolves, they also won a road match against the Utah Warriors by a final score of 20-14. Riekert Hattingh scored his seventh and eighth tries of the season, while Flyhalf JP Smith successfully took on kicking duties in the win.

Two of the hottest teams in Major League Rugby battle it out in Austin on Sunday night.

