Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Seawolves at LA Giltinis in Major League Rugby: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Seawolves suddenly have playoff hopes while Giltinis are the Western Conference's top seed in this Major League Rugby matchup on Sunday.

The Seawolves (8-7, 41 points) were out of contention for a Major League Rugby playoff spot entering the final week of the season — or so it seemed. But on Friday, MLR ruled that the Gilgronis, who won the Western Conference, were disqualified from the playoffs. Now, Seattle goes to L.A. to face the Giltinis (11-4, 54 points) with a chance to make the postseason.

How to Watch Seattle Seawolves at LA Giltinis in Major League Rugby Today:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream the Seattle Seawolves at LA Giltinis match on fuboTV: Get access now!

Los Angeles has clinched the top seed in the West after Austin's disqualification and has a bye next week while the SaberCats will host the Western eliminator next Sunday in Houston. San Diego enters Sunday with a two-point lead over Seattle for the final playoff spot in the West.

The Seawolves reach the playoffs with a win but can get in with a draw or a loss. Seattle swept the Legion in the season series and wins all tiebreakers. The Seawolves would reach the postseason by earning two points in a draw, or by getting a point for losing by seven points or less along with the bonus point for scoring at least four tries against the Giltinis.

L.A. has won two straight matches, including a 39-32 win over the Warriors in Salt Lake City last week. Luke Carty had four conversions and also booted two penalty goals in the win.

The Seawolves beat the SaberCats at home last week 43-36. In their first meeting with the Giltinis, Seattle was thumped at home 31-12 on March 26.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Seawolves at Giltinis

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1002375913h
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Seattle Seawolves at LA Giltinis

By Phil Watson42 seconds ago
USATSI_17704694
PBA Bowling

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals Group 2 Stepladder Finals

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
imago1011069528h
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Uruguay at United States Men's National Team in Spanish

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
imago1011069784h (1)
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Uruguay at United States: International Friendly

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
May 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Boston Red Sox Xander Bogaerts
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Athletics

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago1012461357h
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Dodgers

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
a7fl-Social-Icon
American 7s Football League

How to Watch Las Vegas Force vs. Rahway Shnow Tribe

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy