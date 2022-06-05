How to Watch Seattle Seawolves at LA Giltinis

The Seawolves suddenly have playoff hopes while Giltinis are the Western Conference's top seed in this Major League Rugby matchup on Sunday.

The Seawolves (8-7, 41 points) were out of contention for a Major League Rugby playoff spot entering the final week of the season — or so it seemed. But on Friday, MLR ruled that the Gilgronis, who won the Western Conference, were disqualified from the playoffs. Now, Seattle goes to L.A. to face the Giltinis (11-4, 54 points) with a chance to make the postseason.

Los Angeles has clinched the top seed in the West after Austin's disqualification and has a bye next week while the SaberCats will host the Western eliminator next Sunday in Houston. San Diego enters Sunday with a two-point lead over Seattle for the final playoff spot in the West.

The Seawolves reach the playoffs with a win but can get in with a draw or a loss. Seattle swept the Legion in the season series and wins all tiebreakers. The Seawolves would reach the postseason by earning two points in a draw, or by getting a point for losing by seven points or less along with the bonus point for scoring at least four tries against the Giltinis.

L.A. has won two straight matches, including a 39-32 win over the Warriors in Salt Lake City last week. Luke Carty had four conversions and also booted two penalty goals in the win.

The Seawolves beat the SaberCats at home last week 43-36. In their first meeting with the Giltinis, Seattle was thumped at home 31-12 on March 26.

