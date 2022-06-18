Skip to main content

How to Watch Western Conference Final: Seattle Seawolves at Houston SaberCats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The western conference finals of Major League Rugby features the Seawolves and SaberCats facing off on Saturday.

The fate of the western conference comes down to the Seawolves (9-7-0) and the SaberCats (9-7-0), who finished tied with the best record in the conference of the clubs eligible, in a wide-open season. With the Gilgronis and Giltinis both ineligible, these clubs have a great opportunity to get into the finals and win a championship this season.

How to Watch Western Conference Final: Seattle Seawolves at Houston SaberCats today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

This season Houston finished the season with 408 points and a plus-15 point differential, second-worst in the conference despite their record. The only club with a worse point differential in the western conference came from the Jackals, who did not win a match all season.

Their points scored were about average for the conference, but their defense was near the bottom of the conference and has been their Achilles heel all season.

On the other side for Seattle, they scored 435 points with a plus-81 point differential. That was good for third in the conference in both points and point differential.

In their head-to-head matches this season, Houston won the first 21-19 with Seattle winning their most recent match 43-36 making them even for the year. Houston has sort of backed into this game losing two straight matches, including the loss to Seattle.

For Seattle, they have won three straight heading into today’s pivotal match.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Seattle Seawolves at Houston SaberCats

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
