The Arrows head to Houston with two straight wins and are coming off season-high 53-point outburst last week

The Arrows (6-4) ran away from NOLA last week 53-36 and are tied with Rugby New York for the third playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Toronto heads to Houston to take on the SaberCats (5-5), who are looking for their third straight win at home.

How to Watch Toronto Arrows at Houston SaberCats in Major League Rugby Today:

Match Date: April 23, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream the Toronto Arrows at Houston SaberCats match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Isaac Salmon, Mitch Richardson, John Sheridan, Cole Keith and Jack McRogers each crossed the try line for the Arrows in their April 16 win over the Gold and Gord McRorie piled up 17 points. Toronto is 4-2 on the road this season and has won its last two matches away from home.

Danny Barrett and Christian Dyer scored tries for the SaberCats at the LA Coliseum on April 16 but lost to the Giltinis, 17-12. LA took the edge with a penalty try and a penalty goal kick to get the victory.

Houston is in a tight battle through 11 rounds of the schedule. With 26 points, the SaberCats are fifth in the Western Conference, but trail fourth-place Seattle by just one and are two points behind third-place San Diego.

Regional restrictions may apply.