Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Warriors at New England Free Jacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Free Jacks lead the East with 42 points this season and face the Warriors on Saturday.

In a matchup between two teams on the opposite ends of the Major League Rugby Standings, New England looks to stay atop the eastern conference when they host Utah on Saturday.

After defeating Rugby New York last week, the Free Jacks lead the eastern conference with 42 points this season but are only two points ahead of Rugby ATL in the standings. The Warriors, on the other hand, sit at the bottom of the western conference with 15 points.

How to Watch Utah Warriors at New England Free Jacks Today

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream Utah Warriors at New England Free Jacks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

New England narrowly escaped a back-and-forth match with Rugby New York in their last match, earning a 29-26 victory at JFK Stadium in Hoboken. The Free Jacks were led by 14 points from Beaudein Waaka, while four different players scored tries in the victory.

As for the Warriors, Utah dropped its fifth-straight game last Saturday with a 20-14 loss to the visiting Seattle Seawolves. The Warriors battled back from a 13-0 deficit to make it a game late, playing their best rugby compared to the other four games during their losing skid.

The Free Jacks will look to remain atop the eastern conference standings with a win on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Utah Warriors at New England Free Jacks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

UNLV BASEBALL
College Baseball

UNLV vs. Air Force Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso34 seconds ago
UFC
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush34 seconds ago
USATSI_16888824
College Football

How to Watch the Cal Spring Football Game

By Adam Childs34 seconds ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Utah Warriors at New England Free Jacks

By Evan Lazar34 seconds ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Brandon Belt (9) after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Brandon Belt (9) after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) and left fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrate after defeating Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy