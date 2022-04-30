The Free Jacks lead the East with 42 points this season and face the Warriors on Saturday.

In a matchup between two teams on the opposite ends of the Major League Rugby Standings, New England looks to stay atop the eastern conference when they host Utah on Saturday.

After defeating Rugby New York last week, the Free Jacks lead the eastern conference with 42 points this season but are only two points ahead of Rugby ATL in the standings. The Warriors, on the other hand, sit at the bottom of the western conference with 15 points.

How to Watch Utah Warriors at New England Free Jacks Today

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream Utah Warriors at New England Free Jacks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

New England narrowly escaped a back-and-forth match with Rugby New York in their last match, earning a 29-26 victory at JFK Stadium in Hoboken. The Free Jacks were led by 14 points from Beaudein Waaka, while four different players scored tries in the victory.

As for the Warriors, Utah dropped its fifth-straight game last Saturday with a 20-14 loss to the visiting Seattle Seawolves. The Warriors battled back from a 13-0 deficit to make it a game late, playing their best rugby compared to the other four games during their losing skid.

The Free Jacks will look to remain atop the eastern conference standings with a win on Saturday.

