How to Watch Utah Warriors at Old Glory DC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Old Glory DC looks for its first win of the season on Friday night.

With both teams sitting towards the bottom of the standings, the Utah Warriors will travel to take on a winless Old Glory DC at Segra Field on Friday night.

How to Watch Utah Warriors at Old Glory DC Today

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream Utah Warriors at Old Glory DC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After starting the season a disappointing 2-6, the Warriors recently parted ways with former head coach Shaw Pittman following a 40-25 loss to the San Diego Legion earlier this month. The team cited the poor start to the season and tactical adjustments needed to turn the tide.

Old Glory DC also recently parted ways with their head coach after starting the season 0-9, naming Nate Osborne as the interim head coach. In Osborne’s first match at the helm, DC lost in the final minutes to the Toronto Arrows by a final score of 32-27.

After falling behind in the first half, DC clawed back by erasing a 17-point deficit all the way down to five points but the Arrows held on for their first win north of the border in 1,042 days.

As new eras begin for the Warriors and Old Glory DC, their new regimes look for the first wins on Friday.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Utah Warriors at Old Glory DC

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
8
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
