    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch 2021 NCAA D1 Cross Country Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    BYU and Northern Arizona look to defend their titles at the 2021 NCAA D1 Cross Country Championships.
    The 2021 NCAA cross country season ends on Saturday as both the men's and women's teams compete for the championship.

    How to Watch 2021 NCAA D1 Cross Country Championships Today:

    Event Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Event Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

    TV Channel: ESPN U

    Live stream the 2021 NCAA D1 Cross Country Championships online with fuboTV:

    Both defending champions, the Northern Arizona men and the BYU women, are back for a chance to repeat. 

    In the men's field, Northern Arizona continues to be one of the active dynasties in all collegiate sports. The Lumberjacks have won four out of the last five cross country championships. In 2019, the only year Northern Arizona lost, the school took second place. This year is no different. 

    Northern Arizona's Nico Young placed second in the Mountain championships to qualify for the finals. Young finished 1.2 seconds behind BYU's Conner Mantz. Mantz and BYU beat NAU back in the 2019 finals, the only other champions in the last five years. So it's squaring up to be another tight race between these two. 

    BYU's women's team is looking to be in the championship hunt as well. After dominating the field by a historic margin last year in the final race, the Cougars are back with an at-large bid. The Cougars weren't able to win the mountain region to earn an automatic bid but that was without Whittni Orton. Orton holds multiple school records and is returning from injury to compete on Saturday. 

    With Orton back, BYU has a real chance to repeat for the title. 

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
