How to Watch RailRiders at Red Sox: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel

How to Watch Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel

The Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders face the Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday at Polar Park in minor league baseball action.

The six-game series between the RailRiders and the WooSox continues on Wednesday with game two at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts. The team from Worcester came away with a thrilling win at home on Monday in game one, where an eighth-inning, three-run home run from Ronaldo Hernández sealed the victory for the team in the series opener.

The WooSox entered the bottom of the eighth down 4-1 until runs from Yolmer Sánchez and Devlin Granberg cut the deficit to 4-3, which was followed by back-to-back singles bringing Hernández to the plate with two on and two out.

Hernández then sent his second pitch into the stands for the game-winning homer in front of the over 9,000 fans at Polar Park. Pitcher Kaleb Ort capped off the memorable comeback in the ninth to seal Worcester’s 12th win in 14 games.

The series continues on Wednesday with game two between the RailRiders, the New York Yankees minor league affiliate, and the WooSox, affiliate of the Red Sox.

