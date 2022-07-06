How to Watch Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at South Bend Cubs: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time
The Timber Rattlers have gotten off to a great start to the second half of the season as they have won nine of their first 10 games and five in a row.
How to Watch Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at South Bend Cubs Today:
Game Date: July 6, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
They came in second place to the Kernels in the first half, but have been red-hot to start the second. One of those wins was won Monday when they beat the Cubs 9-1 in the opener of their six-game series.
The loss was just the second of the second half for the Cubs as they have also started hot at 8-2.
The Cubs finished behind the Timber Rattlers in the first half of the year and right now have fallen a game back in the first part of the second half of the season. Monday's loss was the second in a row after they had won eight straight games to open the second half of the season.
Wednesday, they will look to get back in the win column after having a day off on Tuesday.
