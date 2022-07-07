How to Watch RailRiders at Red Sox: Stream MiLB Live, TV

The Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders face the Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday at Polar Park in minor league baseball action.

The six-game series between the RailRiders and the WooSox continues on Thursday with game three at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts. The series began on Monday in the fourth of July game where an eighth-inning, three-run home run from Ronaldo Hernández sealed the victory for the home team in the series opener.

How to Watch Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox Today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

In the series opener on Monday, the WooSox entered the bottom of the eighth down 4-1 until runs from Yolmer Sánchez and Devlin Granberg cut the deficit to 4-3, which was followed by back-to-back singles bringing Hernández to the plate with two on and two out.

Hernández then sent his second pitch into the stands for the game-winning homer in front of the over 9,000 fans at Polar Park. Pitcher Kaleb Ort capped off the memorable comeback in the ninth to seal Worcester’s 12th win in 14 games.

The series continues on Thursday with game three between the RailRiders, the New York Yankees minor league affiliate, and the WooSox, affiliate of the Red Sox.

Regional restrictions may apply.