How to Watch Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders face the Worcester Red Sox on Saturday at Polar Park in minor league baseball action.

The six-game series between the RailRiders and the WooSox continues on Saturday with game five at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts. The series began on Monday in the fourth of July game where an eighth-inning, three-run home run from Ronaldo Hernández sealed the victory for the home team in the series opener. 

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Then, in game two, Scranton Wilkes-Barre leveled the series at one apiece thanks to a 4-2 win at Polar Park. In game three on Thursday, a seventh-inning rally gave SWB a final score of 5-3 for the team's second win in a row.

The WooSox jumped to an early lead for the second straight game on Thursday after Johan Mieses notched an RBI double with Jeter Downs on second base. Pitcher Chris Murphy, who was making his Polar Park debut in the game, allowed three runs in the fifth inning putting the game at 3-1. Downs then hit a solo homer to come within a run of the RailRiders, but that was as close as the WooSox got to tying the game.

Worcester and SWB meet for game five at Polar Park on Saturday with the home team hoping to get back to winning ways in the six-game series.

