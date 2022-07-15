How to Watch Woodpeckers at Pelicans: Stream MiLB Live, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Myrtle Beach Pelicans: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pelicans look to win their second straight game and even the series with the Woodpeckers on Friday.

The Pelicans snapped a two-game losing streak on Thursday when they knocked off the Woodpeckers 11-4.

How to Watch Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Myrtle Beach Pelicans on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

They had dropped the first two games of the series, 5-2 and 3-1, but got their bats going on Thursday to get back in the series.

They now go for their second straight win and a series tie on Friday. The win on Thursday helped them get back to .500 at 9-9 for the second half.

The Woodpeckers will be looking to get their third win of the series and clinch at least a tie in the series.

The Woodpeckers have been struggling to start the second half of the season as they are just 6-11.

They finished 31-34 in the first half of the season and the second half has been much of the same.

Despite the struggles, they have played well against the Pelicans, who won the first-half title with a 47-19 record.

The Woodpeckers will be looking to pull off another upset on Friday as they try and get back on track.

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Myrtle Beach Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
