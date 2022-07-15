How to Watch Woodpeckers at Pelicans: Stream MiLB Live, TV channel

The Pelicans look to win their second straight game and even the series with the Woodpeckers on Friday.

The Pelicans snapped a two-game losing streak on Thursday when they knocked off the Woodpeckers 11-4.

How to Watch Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

They had dropped the first two games of the series, 5-2 and 3-1, but got their bats going on Thursday to get back in the series.

They now go for their second straight win and a series tie on Friday. The win on Thursday helped them get back to .500 at 9-9 for the second half.

The Woodpeckers will be looking to get their third win of the series and clinch at least a tie in the series.

The Woodpeckers have been struggling to start the second half of the season as they are just 6-11.

They finished 31-34 in the first half of the season and the second half has been much of the same.

Despite the struggles, they have played well against the Pelicans, who won the first-half title with a 47-19 record.

The Woodpeckers will be looking to pull off another upset on Friday as they try and get back on track.

