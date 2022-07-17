How to Watch Cape Cod League: Anglers at Mariner

The Chatham Anglers look to win two in a row while the Harwich Mariners look to stop a two-game skid in minor league baseball.

The Cape Cod League is more than a month underway and with two weeks left, the stakes keep getting higher and higher. The Chatham Anglers and Harwich Mariners are both in the east division. They're looking for strong runs to end the season with both of them with the least amount of points in the division. Chatham is coming off a win though while Harwich looks to snap a two-game losing streak.

How to Watch Cape Cod League: Chatham Anglers at Harwich Mariners Today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN 4K

Live stream Cape Cod League: Chatham Anglers at Harwich Mariners on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Mariners nearly won on Saturday in a close game against the Cotuit Kettleers. It was fortunate for the Mariners to be within striking distance though as Cotuit outhit Harwich 10-2. At least the Mariners had a bend and not break mentality which will come in handy here tonight if they are going to shake it up and get a win here tonight against Chatham.

Speaking of which, the Anglers are coming off a 6-2 win against the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox. The game was shortened to seven innings because of lighting. The win was especially impressive because they had to rally and the Red Sox are one of the best teams in the league. It was also the Anglers' first road win of the season. The Anglers and Mariners are very close on paper so this should be a close and exciting game.

Regional restrictions may apply.