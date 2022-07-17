How to Watch Cape Cod League: Anglers at Mariner

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cape Cod League: Chatham Anglers at Harwich Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chatham Anglers look to win two in a row while the Harwich Mariners look to stop a two-game skid in minor league baseball.

The Cape Cod League is more than a month underway and with two weeks left, the stakes keep getting higher and higher. The Chatham Anglers and Harwich Mariners are both in the east division. They're looking for strong runs to end the season with both of them with the least amount of points in the division.  Chatham is coming off a win though while Harwich looks to snap a two-game losing streak. 

How to Watch Cape Cod League: Chatham Anglers at Harwich Mariners Today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN 4K

Live stream Cape Cod League: Chatham Anglers at Harwich Mariners on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Mariners nearly won on Saturday in a close game against the Cotuit Kettleers. It was fortunate for the Mariners to be within striking distance though as Cotuit outhit Harwich 10-2. At least the Mariners had a bend and not break mentality which will come in handy here tonight if they are going to shake it up and get a win here tonight against Chatham. 

Speaking of which, the Anglers are coming off a 6-2 win against the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox. The game was shortened to seven innings because of lighting. The win was especially impressive because they had to rally and the Red Sox are one of the best teams in the league. It was also the Anglers' first road win of the season. The Anglers and Mariners are very close on paper so this should be a close and exciting game. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Cape Cod League: Chatham Anglers at Harwich Mariners

TV CHANNEL: NESN 4K
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor (12), shortstop Jorge Mateo (3), left fielder Austin Hays (21), center fielder Cedric Mullins (31), and right fielder Ryan McKenna (26) celebrate after the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch the 2022 MLB Draft

By Justin Carterjust now
USATSI_18708677
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Cape Cod League: Anglers at Mariner

By Ben Macalusojust now
Bournemouth
Soccer

How to Watch Bournemouth in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter53 minutes ago
USATSI_18617221
PGA Tour

How to Watch Barracuda Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18390807 (3)
WNBA

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aston Villa Leeds United
Soccer

How to Watch Aston Villa in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
imago0042315067h
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Monterrey

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Soccer

CA Tigre vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy