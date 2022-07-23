How to Watch Minor League Baseball: Mets at Red Sox

Syracuse and Worcester play game two of a three-game series at Polar Park.

On Saturday, the WooSox look to bounce back against the Mets at Polar Park in Worcester.

Despite the loss in the series-opener on Friday, Worcester remains squarely in the mix in the International League East. The WooSox are in fourth place with a 47-43 record, two games behind Lehigh Valley for the top spot. On the other hand, Syracuse is at the bottom of the East with a 40-50 record this season.

How to Watch Syracuse Mets at Worcester Red Sox Today

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

In a back-and-forth contest in game one of the series, Syracuse outlasted Worcester in extra innings by a final score of 6-5. The Mets started the scoring in the top of the tenth inning when WooSox shortstop Grant Williams’s throwing error scored Kramer Robertson. Then, Syracuse's Mark Vientos singled to score Khalil Lee to give the Mets a two-run lead.

Worcester attempted to rally on the home side of the tenth inning when a pitch got by Syracuse catcher Francisco Alvarez, scoring Devlin Granberg. However, the Mets closed the door to earn the win.

Syracuse looks to capture a series victory in game two against the WooSox at Polar Park on Saturday afternoon.

