How to Watch Space Cowboys at Dodgers: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel

How to Watch Space Cowboys at Dodgers: Live Stream MiLB, TV Channel, Start Time

The Space Cowboys will take on the Dodgers in game two of their six-game series on Wednesday.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys are the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros and OKC is the affiliate for the Los Angeles Dodgers. These two are automatically rivals just based on the 2017 World Series. That's not to mention they are also in the Pacific Coast League and not too far away geographically from one another.

How to Watch Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Oklahoma City Dodgers:

Game Date: July 27, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium

Live stream the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Oklahoma City Dodgers game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Dodgers got a 5-4 win in the first game of the series even though the Space Cowboys got the go-ahead run late in the game. Oklahoma City was up 3-1 going into the eighth and then the game was back and forth from there. 

Sugar Land's Jose Siri is making huge waves, especially for being in Triple-A for only 12 games. Siri hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth. That is his eighth homer in just 12 games. Don't be surprised to see the outfielder back up in the Majors very soon. 

The Dodgers weren't deterred though, as Miguel Vargas hit a double in the bottom of the ninth to bring home the tying run. OKC won on a wild pitch.

Tonight's game will feature starter Andre Jackson for the Dodgers. He is looking for his first win of the season. He is 0-6 with a 6.15 ERA. The Space Cowboys have yet to announce a starter for game two. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

