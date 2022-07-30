The Buffalo Bisons and Worcester Red Sox head into the penultimate game of this six-game series.

The Buffalo Bisons and Worcester Red Sox are neck and neck with one another in the International League East standings. They are both chasing the Durham Bulls and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp who are tied atop the leaderboard. You have to love Minor League Baseball. At least the names. Regardless, this series is all tied up going into the fifth game of the series.

How to Watch Buffalo Bisons at Worcester Red Sox in Minor League Baseball Today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Buffalo won the last game on Friday by only a run further showing how evenly matched these teams are. There was a true standout yesterday though in the Bisons' 7-6 win and that was Otto López. The second baseman was playing with his hair on fire last night collecting four hits and two homers while one of them was inside the park.

The WooSox got an eighth-inning grand slam by Abraham Almonte but it just wasn't enough to rally for the win. Boston traded for the outfielder this week for cash considerations from the Milwaukee Brewers. He has made an instant impact. Will we see him up in the majors soon?

Neither team has announced a starter yet for tonight's game in Buffalo, NY.

