The Cubs go for their second straight win against the Saints on Saturday in the fifth game of a six-game series.

The Cubs got back in the win column on Friday night when they beat the Saints 5-4. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and helped them tie the series.

How to Watch Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints Today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)

The Cubs are now 44-52 on the season and a game and a half back of the Saints in the International League West standings.

It has not been a great season for the Triple-A affiliate of the major league Cubs, but they are trying to turn things around as they have won six of their last 10 games.

Saturday, they will look to get a bit closer to .500 and clinch at least a tie of the series with the Saints.

The Saints, though, are trying to keep their lead on the Cubs in the standings as they try and break a deadlock with the Stripers. They are also just a half-game back of the Indians and can make a move in the standings with a win.

The Saints have won just four of their last six games, though, and need to start playing better if they want any chance of making a run up the standings during the second half of the season.

