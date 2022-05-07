How to Watch Aviators at River Cats in Minor League Baseball

The Aviators and River Cats have split the first four games of the series in Sacramento. The series continues on Saturday.

The River Cats (15-13) silenced the bats of the Aviators (15-13) on Friday night in a 4-0 win to draw even in their six-game Pacific Coast League series at Sacramento's Sutter Health Park. The teams close out the series with Saturday night's contest followed by a day game on Sunday.

How to Watch Las Vegas Aviators at Sacramento River Cats in Minor League Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (KMAX - Sacramento-Stkton-Modesto)

Live stream the Las Vegas Aviators at Sacramento River Cats game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sacramento jumped ahead 2-0 in the fifth inning an RBI singles from Ricardo Genovés and Heliot Ramos. That was all the pitching staff needed as Raynel Espinal and two relievers combined to limit Las Vegas to four hits with 14 strikeouts.

The Aviators have left-hander Jared Koenig scheduled to start Saturday night. He's made three starts with one relief appearance and has a 3.54 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 20.1 innings, striking out 22. He last pitched on April 30 against Tacoma and allowed two runs on five hits with nine whiffs in 5.2 innings in Las Vegas' 10-2 victory.

Sacramento hadn't announced a starter. The Aviators and River Cats are in a three-way tie for first place in the PCL West Division along with Salt Lake.

Catcher Shea Langeliers, 24, is off to a solid start for Las Vegas, slashing .315/.417/.685 with 10 home runs and 23 RBI. Third baseman David Villar owns a .300/.417/.622 slash line for the River Cats and leads the club with eight home runs and 26 RBI.

Las Vegas is the Triple-A affiliate for the A's, while Sacramento is the Giants' top farm club.

Regional restrictions may apply.