How to Watch Aviators at River Cats in Minor League Baseball

Skip to main content

How to Watch Las Vegas Aviators at Sacramento River Cats in Minor League Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Aviators and River Cats have split the first four games of the series in Sacramento. The series continues on Saturday.

The River Cats (15-13) silenced the bats of the Aviators (15-13) on Friday night in a 4-0 win to draw even in their six-game Pacific Coast League series at Sacramento's Sutter Health Park. The teams close out the series with Saturday night's contest followed by a day game on Sunday.

How to Watch Las Vegas Aviators at Sacramento River Cats in Minor League Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (KMAX - Sacramento-Stkton-Modesto)

Live stream the Las Vegas Aviators at Sacramento River Cats game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sacramento jumped ahead 2-0 in the fifth inning an RBI singles from Ricardo Genovés and Heliot Ramos. That was all the pitching staff needed as Raynel Espinal and two relievers combined to limit Las Vegas to four hits with 14 strikeouts.

The Aviators have left-hander Jared Koenig scheduled to start Saturday night. He's made three starts with one relief appearance and has a 3.54 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 20.1 innings, striking out 22. He last pitched on April 30 against Tacoma and allowed two runs on five hits with nine whiffs in 5.2 innings in Las Vegas' 10-2 victory.

Sacramento hadn't announced a starter. The Aviators and River Cats are in a three-way tie for first place in the PCL West Division along with Salt Lake. 

Catcher Shea Langeliers, 24, is off to a solid start for Las Vegas, slashing .315/.417/.685 with 10 home runs and 23 RBI. Third baseman David Villar owns a .300/.417/.622 slash line for the River Cats and leads the club with eight home runs and 26 RBI.

Las Vegas is the Triple-A affiliate for the A's, while Sacramento is the Giants' top farm club.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Aviators at River Cats

TV CHANNEL: The CW (KMAX - Sacramento-Stkton-Modesto)
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18212343
NHL

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars Game 3 in Canada

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_12475261
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Aviators at River Cats in Minor League Baseball

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
May 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home-run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home-run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
USATSI_18220371
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Mariners

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
imago0035324708h
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in College Baseball

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
imago0041362840h
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Zappers vs. 8oki

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
imago0016355809h
Fútbol Hondureño Primera División

How to Watch Victoria vs. Marathón

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
USATSI_18206464
MLS

How to Watch Sounders FC at FC Dallas

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy