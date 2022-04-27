How to Watch Bisons at Red Sox in Minor League Baseball

Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Bisons at Worcester Red Sox in Minor League Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first game of the International League doubleheader between the Bisons and Red Sox to be televised takes place on Wednesday.

The Bisons (11-7) and Red Sox (10-8) were postponed on Tuesday night because of rain in Worcester, Massachusetts, and the teams will play a doubleheader Wednesday as they battle for the top spot in the International League's East Division.

How to Watch Buffalo Bisons at Worcester Red Sox in Minor League Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Buffalo Bisons at Worcester Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Buffalo and Worcester were already scheduled to play a matinee on Wednesday. Now, that game will be the first game of a doubleheader. The teams will play a pair of seven-inning games, weather permitting.

It's the first meeting of the season between the teams, starting a six-game series that continues through Sunday. Buffalo, the Triple-A affiliate of the Blue Jays, closed out a home series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday with a 4-0 win.

The Red Sox are Boston's Triple-A affiliate and dropped five of six at Syracuse last week, including a 4-2 loss on Sunday.

Right-hander Andrew Bash is scheduled to start for the Bisons. He signed with the organization as a free agent in June 2021 and quickly rose through the system. The 25-year-old is making his second start of the year and has a 3.72 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 9.2 innings over three appearances.

Right-hander Connor Seabold, a 26-year-old who made one start for Boston last season, has a 1.23 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 14.2 innings in his first three starts. He worked six scoreless innings on April 20 at Syracuse, allowing four hits and taking a no-decision.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Buffalo Bisons at Worcester Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18094794
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Bisons at Red Sox in Minor League Baseball

By Phil Watsonjust now
imago1001183678h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
imago1011608282h
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Udinese

By Matthew Beighle7 minutes ago
Apr 25, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) greets left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) greets left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Apr 23, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28), center Tomas Hertl (48), left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and defenseman Nicolas Meloche (53) celebrate after a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) celebrates with center Robert Thomas (18) and right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) his goal scored against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Apr 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) defend in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ducks at Sharks

By Phil Watson13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy