How to Watch Bisons at Red Sox in Minor League Baseball

The first game of the International League doubleheader between the Bisons and Red Sox to be televised takes place on Wednesday.

The Bisons (11-7) and Red Sox (10-8) were postponed on Tuesday night because of rain in Worcester, Massachusetts, and the teams will play a doubleheader Wednesday as they battle for the top spot in the International League's East Division.

How to Watch Buffalo Bisons at Worcester Red Sox in Minor League Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Buffalo and Worcester were already scheduled to play a matinee on Wednesday. Now, that game will be the first game of a doubleheader. The teams will play a pair of seven-inning games, weather permitting.

It's the first meeting of the season between the teams, starting a six-game series that continues through Sunday. Buffalo, the Triple-A affiliate of the Blue Jays, closed out a home series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday with a 4-0 win.

The Red Sox are Boston's Triple-A affiliate and dropped five of six at Syracuse last week, including a 4-2 loss on Sunday.

Right-hander Andrew Bash is scheduled to start for the Bisons. He signed with the organization as a free agent in June 2021 and quickly rose through the system. The 25-year-old is making his second start of the year and has a 3.72 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 9.2 innings over three appearances.

Right-hander Connor Seabold, a 26-year-old who made one start for Boston last season, has a 1.23 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 14.2 innings in his first three starts. He worked six scoreless innings on April 20 at Syracuse, allowing four hits and taking a no-decision.

